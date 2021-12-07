Texas Tech 57, No. 13 Tennessee 52, OT

TEXAS TECH (6-1)
Obanor 4-16 0-0 10, Williams 3-9 0-0 7, McCullar 2-8 4-6 8, Shannon 6-14 6-7 18, Warren 3-10 3-6 10, Batcho 1-1 2-5 4, Arms 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Santos-Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-61 15-25 57.
TENNESSEE (6-1)
Fulkerson 4-9 2-4 10, Nkamhoua 1-3 0-0 2, Bailey 1-6 0-1 3, Chandler 4-13 0-1 9, Vescovi 3-14 1-2 9, James 2-12 2-2 7, Zeigler 3-10 2-4 9, Plavsic 1-1 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Huntley-Hatfield 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-71 8-16 52.
Halftime_Texas Tech 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 4-24 (Obanor 2-11, Warren 1-2, Williams 1-2, Arms 0-2, McCullar 0-2, Shannon 0-5), Tennessee 6-39 (Vescovi 2-10, Chandler 1-5, Bailey 1-6, Zeigler 1-7, James 1-8, Powell 0-3). Rebounds_Texas Tech 49 (Shannon 12), Tennessee 42 (Fulkerson, James 10). Assists_Texas Tech 9 (McCullar 5), Tennessee 10 (Chandler 5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 12, Tennessee 22.
