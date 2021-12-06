On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 9-0 750 1
2. NC State 8-1 708 2
3. UConn 5-1 700 2
4. Stanford 5-2 624 4
5. Baylor 8-1 600 5
6. Arizona 7-0 587 7
7. Louisville 7-1 551 10
8. Maryland 8-2 541 8
9. Tennessee 8-0 529 11
10. Indiana 5-2 526 6
11. Texas 6-1 450 15
12. Iowa 5-1 380 9
13. Michigan 8-1 377 12
14. Kentucky 6-1 350 16
15. Iowa St. 8-1 309 14
16. BYU 8-0 275 21
17. South Florida 5-3 230 13
18. Texas A&M 8-1 229 17
19. Duke 8-0 203
20. Ohio St. 6-1 150 18
21. Georgia 7-1 112 20
22. Notre Dame 7-2 90 24
23. Oregon St. 4-2 76 23
24. LSU 6-1 64
25. Colorado 8-0 52

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 51, Oregon 48, Florida St. 40, North Carolina 32, Georgia Tech 29, UCLA 26, Gonzaga 15, Nebraska 11, Virginia Tech 11, West Virginia 7, Oklahoma 6, DePaul 4, Washington St 4, Missouri 3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights