The Citadel 102, St. Andrews 62

ST. ANDREWS (0-4)

Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 6-13 1-2 15, Bailey 6-10 0-0 16, Clay 2-13 0-0 5, Drummond 1-4 0-0 2, Sembly 1-5 0-0 2, McFadden 2-8 2-2 6, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 3-4 0-1 6, McRae 2-5 0-0 4, B.Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Quattlebaum 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 3-5 62.

THE CITADEL (6-3)

Brown 11-16 3-5 25, Roche 8-14 0-0 23, S.Clark 5-6 0-0 10, Davis 4-9 0-0 9, Moffe 3-10 0-0 7, Fitzgibbons 0-3 0-1 0, Wakefield 3-3 0-0 9, Maynard 2-5 0-0 5, Spence 4-4 2-5 10, Engler 0-1 1-4 1, Higgins 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 1-2 1, Gammons 1-1 0-0 2, Guyton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-73 7-17 102.

Halftime_The Citadel 44-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Andrews 7-29 (Bailey 4-8, Williams 2-5, Clay 1-6, B.Clark 0-1, McRae 0-2, Sembly 0-3, McFadden 0-4), The Citadel 13-36 (Roche 7-13, Wakefield 3-3, Davis 1-4, Maynard 1-4, Moffe 1-6, Brown 0-3, Fitzgibbons 0-3). Rebounds_St. Andrews 30 (Williams 8), The Citadel 46 (Brown, S.Clark, Davis 7). Assists_St. Andrews 10 (Williams, Clay, McFadden 2), The Citadel 28 (Moffe 6). Total Fouls_St. Andrews 15, The Citadel 11. A_732 (6,000).

