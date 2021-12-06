The Citadel 80, NC Central 67

NC CENTRAL (3-6)
Butler 1-1 0-1 2, Monroe 5-10 0-0 12, Caldwell 0-4 0-0 0, Maultsby 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 3-13 5-5 11, Wright 5-10 3-5 13, King 8-13 0-1 16, Fennell 0-2 1-2 1, A.Price 4-9 0-0 9, Keita 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 9-14 67.
THE CITADEL (4-3)
Brown 10-17 9-13 32, Roche 5-12 0-0 15, Clark 1-4 2-5 4, Davis 4-10 1-2 9, Moffe 4-11 3-4 12, Fitzgibbons 2-2 0-0 6, J.Price 1-1 0-0 2, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Wakefield 0-0 0-0 0, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-24 80.
Halftime_The Citadel 42-32. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 4-20 (Monroe 2-6, Maultsby 1-1, A.Price 1-5, Fennell 0-1, King 0-1, Wright 0-1, Caldwell 0-2, Miller 0-3), The Citadel 11-29 (Roche 5-11, Brown 3-8, Fitzgibbons 2-2, Moffe 1-4, Davis 0-4). Rebounds_NC Central 37 (King 10), The Citadel 34 (Roche 8). Assists_NC Central 12 (Wright 4), The Citadel 21 (Moffe 6). Total Fouls_NC Central 21, The Citadel 14. A_711 (6,000).
