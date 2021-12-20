The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1524 1 2. Duke 10-1 1445 2 3. Purdue 10-1 1360 3 4. Gonzaga 9-2 1313 5 5. UCLA 9-1 1294 4 6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1230 8 7. Kansas 9-1 1210 7 8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10 9. Iowa St. 11-0 926 11 10. Alabama 9-2 897 6 11. Michigan St. 9-2 822 12 12. Auburn 10-1 782 13 13. Houston 10-2 780 14 14. Ohio St. 8-2 744 15 15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16 16. Texas 8-2 569 17 17. LSU 11-0 542 19 18. Xavier 11-1 469 22 19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18 20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21 21. Colorado St. 10-0 328 23 22. Providence 11-1 266 – 23. Villanova 7-4 222 9 24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 – 25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

