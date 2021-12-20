The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
The Associated Press
December 20, 2021
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1524 1
2. Duke 10-1 1445 2
3. Purdue 10-1 1360 3
4. Gonzaga 9-2 1313 5
5. UCLA 9-1 1294 4
6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1230 8
7. Kansas 9-1 1210 7
8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10
9. Iowa St. 11-0 926 11
10. Alabama 9-2 897 6
11. Michigan St. 9-2 822 12
12. Auburn 10-1 782 13
13. Houston 10-2 780 14
14. Ohio St. 8-2 744 15
15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16
16. Texas 8-2 569 17
17. LSU 11-0 542 19
18. Xavier 11-1 469 22
19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18
20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21
21. Colorado St. 10-0 328 23
22. Providence 11-1 266
23. Villanova 7-4 222 9
24. Wisconsin 9-2 182
25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

