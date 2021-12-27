The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1525 1 2. Duke 11-1 1448 2 3. Purdue 11-1 1371 3 4. Gonzaga 10-2 1335 4 5. UCLA 8-1 1296 5 6. Kansas 9-1 1233 7 7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8 8. Iowa St. 12-0 985 9 9. Arizona 11-1 973 6 10. Michigan St. 10-2 901 11 11. Auburn 11-1 826 12 12. Houston 11-3 801 13 13. Ohio St. 8-2 787 14 14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19 15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15 16. LSU 12-0 609 17 17. Texas 9-2 567 16 18. Kentucky 9-2 459 20 19. Alabama 9-3 426 10 20. Colorado St. 10-0 366 21 21. Providence 11-1 315 22 22. Villanova 8-4 312 23 23. Xavier 11-2 237 18 24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24 25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.