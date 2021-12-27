On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
December 27, 2021 12:07 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1525 1
2. Duke 11-1 1448 2
3. Purdue 11-1 1371 3
4. Gonzaga 10-2 1335 4
5. UCLA 8-1 1296 5
6. Kansas 9-1 1233 7
7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8
8. Iowa St. 12-0 985 9
9. Arizona 11-1 973 6
10. Michigan St. 10-2 901 11
11. Auburn 11-1 826 12
12. Houston 11-3 801 13
13. Ohio St. 8-2 787 14
14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19
15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15
16. LSU 12-0 609 17
17. Texas 9-2 567 16
18. Kentucky 9-2 459 20
19. Alabama 9-3 426 10
20. Colorado St. 10-0 366 21
21. Providence 11-1 315 22
22. Villanova 8-4 312 23
23. Xavier 11-2 237 18
24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24
25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|28 Dashboard in a Day - Orion Systems...
12|28 Moving Beyond Passwords to Delight and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Humanity’s Last Glimpse of the James Webb Space Telescope