Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 9:58 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castlewood 44, Hurley 15

Fauquier 48, Culpeper 16

Grundy 43, Lebanon 22

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Highland Springs 57, Mills Godwin 38

Honaker 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 33

Liberty Christian 74, Gretna 2

Magna Vista 52, Chatham 40

Manchester 54, Midlothian 36

Norfolk Christian School 39, Christchurch 15

Oakton 48, James Wood 41

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Holston 24

        Read more: Sports News

Poquoson 35, Tabb 27

Princeton, W.Va. 51, Graham 12

Salisbury, Md. 33, Nandua 18

St. Gertrude 61, Shining Star Sports 57

The Covenant School 33, Veritas Classic Christian School 20

Timberlake Christian 42, Faith Christian-Roanoke 35

Turner Ashby 72, Fort Defiance 47

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tuscarora 55, Millbrook 49

Union 40, Twin Valley 29

Virginia Academy 42, Christ Chapel Academy 40

Walsingham Academy 50, Summit Christian Academy 4

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights