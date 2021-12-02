Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Castlewood 44, Hurley 15
Fauquier 48, Culpeper 16
Grundy 43, Lebanon 22
Highland Springs 57, Mills Godwin 38
Honaker 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 33
Liberty Christian 74, Gretna 2
Magna Vista 52, Chatham 40
Manchester 54, Midlothian 36
Norfolk Christian School 39, Christchurch 15
Oakton 48, James Wood 41
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 36, Holston 24
Poquoson 35, Tabb 27
Princeton, W.Va. 51, Graham 12
Salisbury, Md. 33, Nandua 18
St. Gertrude 61, Shining Star Sports 57
The Covenant School 33, Veritas Classic Christian School 20
Timberlake Christian 42, Faith Christian-Roanoke 35
Turner Ashby 72, Fort Defiance 47
Tuscarora 55, Millbrook 49
Union 40, Twin Valley 29
Virginia Academy 42, Christ Chapel Academy 40
Walsingham Academy 50, Summit Christian Academy 4
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
