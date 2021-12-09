Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 9:04 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 46, Aberdeen 27

Cambridge/SD 33, Crisfield 29

Col. Richardson 34, Saint Michaels 9

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Easton 75, North Dorchester 2

Elkton 40, Joppatowne 18

Loch Raven 56, Overlea 16

Manchester Valley 45, Harford Tech 34

Parkside 60, Wicomico 36

Parkville 35, Woodlawn 33

Patterson Mill 49, Bohemia Manor 25

Queen Annes County 77, Kent County 16

        Read more: Sports News

Rising Sun 55, Perryville 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding