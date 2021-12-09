Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 46, Aberdeen 27
Cambridge/SD 33, Crisfield 29
Col. Richardson 34, Saint Michaels 9
Easton 75, North Dorchester 2
Elkton 40, Joppatowne 18
Loch Raven 56, Overlea 16
Manchester Valley 45, Harford Tech 34
Parkside 60, Wicomico 36
Parkville 35, Woodlawn 33
Patterson Mill 49, Bohemia Manor 25
Queen Annes County 77, Kent County 16
Rising Sun 55, Perryville 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
