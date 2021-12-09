Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 91, Hancock 20
Century 51, Pikesville 35
Col. Richardson 73, Saint Michaels 21
Elkton 58, North East 35
Franklin 56, Harford Tech 55
Havre de Grace 55, Patterson Mill 48
Liberty 60, Gerstell Academy 45
Overlea 63, Loch Raven 33
Parkville 76, Woodlawn 49
Queen Annes County 80, Kent County 57
