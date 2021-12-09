Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 9:04 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 91, Hancock 20

Century 51, Pikesville 35

Col. Richardson 73, Saint Michaels 21

Elkton 58, North East 35

Franklin 56, Harford Tech 55

Havre de Grace 55, Patterson Mill 48

Liberty 60, Gerstell Academy 45

Overlea 63, Loch Raven 33

Parkville 76, Woodlawn 49

Queen Annes County 80, Kent County 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

