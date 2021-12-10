Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 10, 2021 12:52 am
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 64, Lewis County 27

Cameron 62, Madonna 13

Charleston Catholic 52, Sissonville 39

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Herbert Hoover 44, Poca 18

Huntington 66, Parkersburg 27

Hurricane 49, Lincoln County 40

Independence 45, Meadow Bridge 39

James Monroe 54, Giles, Va. 34

Linsly 72, Oak Glen 44

Morgantown 56, University 21

Nitro 52, St. Albans 49

        Read more: Sports News

Oak Hill 60, Nicholas County 30

Pomeroy Meigs, Ohio 74, Point Pleasant 55

Preston 70, Elkins 51

Princeton 43, Blacksburg, Va. 38

Ripley 48, Scott 40

River View 58, Montcalm 22

Roane County 44, Clay County 18

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Shady Spring 56, Westside 31

Tucker County 47, East Hardy 36

Wheeling Central 73, Shadyside, Ohio 64

Sam Bord Tournament=

Semifinal=

Grafton 55, Notre Dame 2

Philip Barbour 52, Liberty Harrison 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding