GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Easton 56, Saint Michaels 16

Fallston 47, Bohemia Manor 28

Parkside 51, Kent Island 32

Queen Annes County 60, North Dorchester 6

Rising Sun 54, Joppatowne 16

Stephen Decatur 57, Pocomoke 14

Wicomico 71, Crisfield 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

