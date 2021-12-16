Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25

Amherst County 50, Rustburg 46

Briar Woods 70, Dominion 57

Broadwater Academy 86, Worcester Prep School, Md. 53

Cave Spring 59, Blacksburg 39

East Rockingham 52, Madison County 50

Fairfax Christian 63, Springdale Prep, Md. 56

GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 55

Glen Allen 61, Midlothian 44

Greenbrier Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 38

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage-Lynchburg 45

Loudoun County 55, Tuscarora 47

        Read more: Sports News

Loudoun Valley 47, Potomac Falls 41

Mills Godwin 66, Atlee 51

Nandua 50, Norfolk Christian School 45

Riverheads 61, Bath County 26

Rock Ridge 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 33

Skyline 78, Woodstock Central 57

Trinity Christian School 66, E.L. Haynes, D.C. 44

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Washington & Lee 63, King William 54

Woodgrove 58, Lightridge 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|16 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA Administrator Michael Regan delivers commencement speech at alma mater North Carolina A&T