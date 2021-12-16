Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Area 53, Hopewell 16

Belle Vernon 54, Mount Pleasant 44

Berwick 51, Abington Heights 21

Bethel Park 60, Hempfield Area 29

Blair, N.J. 60, Westtown 54

Brandywine Heights 54, Kutztown 23

Burgettstown 56, California 30

Cambria Heights 37, West Shamokin 27

Central Valley 58, Ambridge 24

Cochranton 55, Conneaut Area 48

Derry 47, Valley 11

Downingtown West 47, Coatesville 38

        Read more: Sports News

East Allegheny 37, Riverview 28

Ellwood City 52, Mohawk 50, OT

Greensburg Salem 48, South Park 35

Hickory 48, Sharon 29

Lebanon 49, Ephrata 42

Lower Dauphin 50, Milton Hershey 31

Meadowbrook Christian 45, Grace Prep 18

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monessen 45, Chartiers-Houston 37

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Bishop Canevin 50

Pennsbury 45, Neshaminy 30

Quaker Valley 47, New Castle 37

Rustin 59, Methacton 50

Schuylkill Valley 43, Antietam 13

Seneca Valley 34, Penn-Trafford 27

Sharpsville 66, Jamestown 15

Southern Huntingdon 63, Southern Fulton 44

Twin Valley 32, Wyomissing 29

Unionville 68, Academy Park 37

United 48, Penns Manor 41

Upper Perkiomen 66, Pottstown 42

Wilmington 24, Portersville Christian 22

Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|15 The 5th International Workshop on Big...
12|16 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All American Run on Fort Bragg