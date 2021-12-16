Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens Bible 44, Vinemont 37
Autaugaville 53, Pike Road 38
Briarwood Christian 59, Calera 52
Caledonia, Miss. 43, Fayette County 39
Chilton County 62, Shelby County 44
Chipley, Fla. 76, Rehobeth 51
Clements 73, West Limestone 68
Corner 42, Dora 27
Douglas 70, Oneonta 42
Escambia County 67, Hillcrest-Evergreen 38
Excel 46, T.R. Miller 37
Freeport, Fla. 60, Providence Christian 59
Gaston 74, Coosa Christian 50
Geneva County 61, Poplar Springs, Fla. 54
Guntersville 60, Albertville 48
Hamilton 57, Carbon Hill 54
Hanceville 45, Holly Pond 38
Helena 64, Center Point 44
Highland Home 56, Paxton, Fla. 54
Hillcrest 65, Holt 45
Horseshoe Bend 50, Reeltown 46
Hueytown 56, Ramsay 47
J.B. Pennington 65, Saint Bernard Prep 46
Jackson 71, Leroy 61
Madison Academy 59, Decatur 44
Maplesville 57, Billingsley 18
Marion County 44, Hubbertville 39
McIntosh 69, Millry 59
Meek 68, Brilliant 33
Moody 58, Ashville 18
Mountain Brook 55, Copper Hills, Utah 50
New Brockton 54, Elba 45
Northside 56, Gordo 22
Opp 42, Brantley 41
Oxford 59, Pell City 52
Payson, Utah 45, Homewood 29
Pelham 60, Chelsea 42
Pike County 76, Barbour County 47
Priceville 80, Brewer 47
Section 71, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 36
Sidney Lanier 58, Southside-Selma 53
Sipsey Valley 45, Central-Tuscaloosa 38
Smiths Station 83, Beauregard 44
West Morgan 66, Decatur Heritage 38
Westbrook Christian 75, Sand Rock 61
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 59, Thorsby 49
Williamson 88, Citronelle 41
Winston County 58, Lynn 38
Woodlawn 53, Jackson Olin 49
Woodville 71, Valley Head 68
