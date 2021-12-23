Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 68, Christiansburg 54
Armstrong 55, Church Hill Academy 53
Kempsville 88, Jamestown 66
Lee High 68, Letcher County Central, Ky. 64
Midlothian 81, Banner Christian 65
Millbrook 72, John Handley 59
Oscar Smith 80, Granby 43
Ridgeview 62, Hancock County, Tenn. 59
Steward School 54, St. Christopher’s 38
Strasburg 57, Wilson Memorial 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments