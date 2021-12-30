Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 30, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 60, King’s Fork High School 54

Carroll County 56, Luray 44

Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Woodbridge 40

Churchland 66, Bayside 53

Cleveland, Tenn. 64, Pulaski County 56

Dillard, Fla. 47, Virginia Academy 38

Fort Chiswell 56, Mount Airy, N.C. 48

Honaker 67, Chilhowie 34

James Wood 63, Freedom (South Riding) 27

Loudoun County 57, Manassas Park 11

Louisa 64, The Covenant School 39

Marion 75, George Wythe-Wytheville 21

Norfolk Academy 28, Atlee 27

Richlands 38, Tolsia, W.Va. 33

Ridgeview 51, Hendersonville, Tenn. 48

Riverside 51, Rock Ridge 42

Twin Valley 49, Rye Cove 36

Union 60, Twin Springs 22

Walsingham Academy 54, Roanoke Catholic 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

