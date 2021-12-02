On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 3:09 pm
2 min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LT Garrett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated LB Christian Kirksey to return from injured reserve to practice.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired G Malcolm Subban from Chicago in exchange for future considerations.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo and D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Kyle Konin as free agent professional tryout agreement.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL).

Premier Hockey Federation

BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D Kali Flanagan to a free agent contract for the remainder of the season.

        Read more: Sports News

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cedric Pare to a standard player contract.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Wyatt Ege from a player tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Orlando (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Chaz Reddekopp.

UTICA COMETS — Loaned F Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Luke Stevens.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Paul Vorobei.

TULSA OILERS — Released Gs Rob Mattison and Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalies (EBUG). Suspended G Mason McDonald. Released F Francesco Corona.

SOCCER

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Lucas Zelarayan to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

USL W League

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of chicago Dutch Lions FC to the league.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights