Thursday’s Transactions

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LT Garrett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated LB Christian Kirksey to return from injured reserve to practice.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired G Malcolm Subban from Chicago in exchange for future considerations.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo and D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Kyle Konin as free agent professional tryout agreement.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL).
BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D Kali Flanagan to a free agent contract for the remainder of the season.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cedric Pare to a standard player contract.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Wyatt Ege from a player tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Orlando (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Chaz Reddekopp.
UTICA COMETS — Loaned F Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Luke Stevens.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Paul Vorobei.
TULSA OILERS — Released Gs Rob Mattison and Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalies (EBUG). Suspended G Mason McDonald. Released F Francesco Corona.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Lucas Zelarayan to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.
USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of chicago Dutch Lions FC to the league.
