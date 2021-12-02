Thursday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LT Garrett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated LB Christian Kirksey to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired G Malcolm Subban from Chicago in exchange for future considerations.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo and D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Kyle Konin as free agent professional tryout agreement.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL).

Premier Hockey Federation

BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D Kali Flanagan to a free agent contract for the remainder of the season.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cedric Pare to a standard player contract.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Wyatt Ege from a player tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Orlando (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Chaz Reddekopp.

UTICA COMETS — Loaned F Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Luke Stevens.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Paul Vorobei.

TULSA OILERS — Released Gs Rob Mattison and Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalies (EBUG). Suspended G Mason McDonald. Released F Francesco Corona.

SOCCER

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Lucas Zelarayan to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

USL W League

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of chicago Dutch Lions FC to the league.

