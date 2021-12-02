Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Triple-A East

TOLEDO MUD HENS — Named Gary Jones manager.

Frontier League

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Gavin Sonnier.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jumpei Akanuma.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WRs Antonio Brown, John Franklin III and S Mike Edwards without pay for next three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Greg Stroman to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Marcus Lawrence from injured reserve. Promoted S Tyler Coyle from the practice squad to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LT Garrett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Calvin Anderson on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Christian Kirksey from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated DB Trayvon Mullen from injured reserve. Signed DB Kavon Frazier to the practice squad. Released G D.J. Fluker from the practice squad. Waived WR Dillon Stoner.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Harvey Langi from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Promoted LB Chase Hansen and G Forrest Lamp from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OT Caleb Benenoch, DT Albert Huggins and RB Adam Prentice to the active roster. Placed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Robert Spillane on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed S Kai Nacua to the practice squad. Placed S Doug Middleton on practice squad injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed CB Benjamin St-Juste on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Alex Armah to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Vinni Lettieri and RW Buddy Robinson to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired G Malcolm Subban from Chicago in exchange for future considerations.

CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Yan Kuznetsov from Stockton (AHL) to Saint John (QMJHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned RW Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL). Recalled G Daniil Tarasov from Cleveland.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo and D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alexander Khovanov from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (AHL). Signed G Kyle Konin as free agent professional tryout agreement.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Santeri Hatakka to San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

Premier Hockey Federation

BOSTON PRIDE — Signed D Kali Flanagan to a free agent contract for the remainder of the season.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed C Cedric Pare to a standard player contract.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released D Wyatt Ege from a player tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned RW Steenn Pasichnuk and C Kyle Topping to Orlando (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin to Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Chaz Reddekopp.

UTICA COMETS — Loaned F Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Luke Stevens. Released F Nick Ford. Activated G Alex Sakellaropoulos from reserve. Placed G Brandon Kasel and F Jordan Kaplan on reserve. Placed D Ivan Chukarov on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Cole Kehler from Rapid City. Traded G Joe Murdaca to Kalamazoo.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Bailey Brkin. Released G Alex Zion as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Placed G Samuel Harvey and D Chays Ruddy on commissioner’s exempt list.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Shane Kuzmeski from injured reserve. Released G Ethan Snee.

JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP — Activated D Croix Evingson and F Joey Sides from reserve. Placed F Ben Hawerchuk and D Austin McEneny on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D Dominick Procopio.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Nathan Noel on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Paul Vorobei. Placed D Andrew McLean on reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Bird and Nick Bligh on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Released Gs Rob Mattison and Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalies (EBUG). Suspended G Mason McDonald. Released F Francesco Corona.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jake Flegel and Bobby Hampton from reserve. Activated G Louis-Philippe Guindon from commisioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned D Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined New York F Valentin Castellanos an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a game against New England on Nov. 30.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Lucas Zelarayan to a three-year contract with an option for 2025.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Michael Barrios to a one-year contract extension with an option for 2023.

FC DALLAS — Named Nico Estevez head coach.

USL W League

USL W LEAGUE — Announced the addition of Chicago Dutch Lions FC to the league.

