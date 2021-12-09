Thursday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated LS Aaron Brewer, RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated RB Jonathan Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Released CB Greg Stroman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed P Jamie Gillan and LB Anthony Walker Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASAHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president and senior advisor Gerry Helper.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Atlanta (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL). Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley.

ST. lOUIS bLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Roman Schmidt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Luka Burzan from Utah (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D David Drake to a player tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed Ds Nick Albano and Michael Kim, C Robbie Payne and RW Drew Callin to player tryout contracts (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Lehigh valley (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed MF Katie Cousins to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

United States League

USL — Announced Christos FC as a new member of USL W League for 2022 season. Announced Hudson Valley Hammers as a new member of the USL League Two for the 2022 season.

