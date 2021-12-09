Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Clint Hurdle special assistant to the general manager.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded INF/OF Chad Sedio to Milwaukee (American Association).

GATEWAY GIRZZLIES — Signed RHP J.P. Williams.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Matt McGarry.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHPs Pedro Fernandez and Zac Westcott.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Hector Roa to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated LS Aaron Brewer, RB Chase Edmonds and S Charles Washington to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated RB Jonathan Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Bobby Hart to the practice squad. Released CB Greg Stroman from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed P Jamie Gillan and LB Anthony Walker Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Bobby Price on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed C Scott Quessenberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted LB Tuf Borland and DE Kenny Willekes from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB/WR Ty Montgomery on the reserve/COVID-19 list. RE-signed DL Malcolm Roach to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and OT Chaz Green from the practice squad to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released OL Corbin Kaufusi from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Claimed LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Houston.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned D Juuso Valimaki to Stockton (AHL). Recalled C Bryan Froese from Stockton.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Chad Krys from Rockford (AHL) and traded to Toronto in exchange for Kurtis Gabriel.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned Ds Jayson Megna and Jacob MacDonald to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president and senior advisor Gerry Helper. Returned RW Matt Luff to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned C Morgan Barron and G Adam Huska to Hartford (AHL). Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Hartford.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Atlanta (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL). Recalled C Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis from Worcester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Returned RW Kole Lind to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Roman Schmidt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Kurtis Gabriel from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled LW Luka Burzan from Utah (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D David Drake to a player tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned D Nick Boka to Cincinnati (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed Ds Nick Albano and Michael Kim, C Robbie Payne and RW Drew Callin to player tryout contracts (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Utah F Taylor Crunk for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his game misconduct for aggressor in a game against Tulsa on Dec. 8.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Jan Mandat to a standard player contract.

READING ROYALS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Lehigh valley (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released LW Arsen Khisamutdinov.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed G Jimmy Poreda to a standard player contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed MF Katie Cousins to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

United States League

USL — Announced Christos FC as a new member of USL W League for 2022 season. Announced Hudson Valley Hammers as a new member of the USL League Two for the 2022 season.

