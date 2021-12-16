Thursday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Gregg Winik president, content & executive producer.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Riley Reiff on injured reserve. Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TEs Stephen Carlson and David Njoku from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the active roster. Promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Kam Curl, Cs Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Akeem Spence.
|Hockey
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Jesper Froden and G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Cs Jack Drury, Andrew Poturalski and RW Stefan Noesen from Chicago (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL) to Frolunda (SHL). Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval. Returned D Corey Schueneman to Laval.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier and Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Bridgeport (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C David Gustafsson from Manitoba (AHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Cedric Lacroix to a player tryout contract (PTO).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Luke Martin from Utah (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Returned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled C Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL). Loaned G Matt Robson to Cincinnati.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Drew Callin to a one-year contract. Signed Fs Nolan Vesey and Jacob Hayhurst to player tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Michael Kim to a standard player contract.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned Fs Kameron Kielly and Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Ryan Edquist to a standard player contract.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Harrison Harper and F Chris Ordoobod.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired D Bryce Martin. Released D Hank Sorensen.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $125,000 in general allocation money from New York Red Bulls in exchange for D Dylan Nealis with additional $75,000 if certain metrics are met.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired MF Sebastian Lietget from LA Galaxy in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.
|National Women’s Soccer league
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Kristianstads DFF (Damallsvenskan).
|USL Championship
|USL W League
INDY ELEVEN — Signed Fs Katie Soderstrom, Kristina Lynch and MF Molly McLaughlin.
NAVY — Named Danny Payne director of football recruiting.
