Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Hired Creagor Elsom as baseball systems developer, Jake Greenberg as analyst player personnel, Matt Wales as junior baseball systems developer, Stephen Baker as area scout, and Luis Pena scout for Mexico.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHPs Joe Dougherty, Edgar Martinez, Andrew McDonald, Alex Wagner and LHP Casey Grimm to contract extensions. Signed INF Skylar Mercado and 1B Brennan Price.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Gregg Winik president, content & executive producer.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed C Rodney Hudson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed S Chuck Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Josh Johnson. Placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Colin Thompson to the practice squad. Released LB Josh Watson from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Designated OL Germain Ifedi and CB Duke Shelley to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed TE Jesse James, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, WRs Allen Robinson, Isaiah Coulter, DB Eddie Jackson and RB Ryan Nall on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Riley Reiff on injured reserve. Placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated TEs Stephen Carlson and David Njoku from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Lawrence Cager to the active roster. Promoted QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Brian Allen and S Tedric Thompson to the practice squad. Placed S Ronnie Harrison and QB Case Keenum on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed S Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DT Kenny Clark on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DBs Terrence Brooks and Terrance Mitchell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Cre’Von LeBlanc on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Dicaprio Bootle, DT Cortez Broughton, WR Daurice Fountain and LB Darius Harris from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — promoted DB Ben Deluca and C Scott Quisenberry from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OLB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DE Cameron Jordan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated G Wes Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed CB Adoree Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C Evan Boehm to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Elijah Moore and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Noah Dawkins from the practice squad injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Tyler Lockett and RB Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed S Kam Curl, Cs Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Akeem Spence.

Hockey National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Jesper Froden and G Kyle Keyser from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled Cs Jack Drury, Andrew Poturalski and RW Stefan Noesen from Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Dustin Smith. Signed C Ballahan Burke to a one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea to Texas (AHL). Released D Andreas Borgman.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled Fs Grigori Denisenko, Cole Schwindt, Ds Matt Kiersted and Chase Priske from Charlotte (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL) to Frolunda (SHL). Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval. Returned D Corey Schueneman to Laval.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Fs Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier, Kole Sherwood and Cole Smith from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Bridgeport (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Brett Leason from Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C David Gustafsson from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Cedric Lacroix to a player tryout contract (PTO).Recalled F Stephen Harper from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned C Jake Gaudet to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled D Luke Martin from Utah (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Returned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled C Ty Pelton-Byce from Newfoundland (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed Tommy Apap to a player tryout contract (PTO). Recaled Fs Robert Carpenter, Zach Solow and D Jake McLaughlin.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Matt Murphy to Fort Wayne (ECHL). Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL). Signed F Alexis D’Aoust to a player tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Returned F Patrick Polino to Cincinnati (ECHL). Loaned G Matt Robson to Cincinnati.

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Cale Morris and F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Returned D Matt Foley to Wheeling.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Drew Callin to a one-year contract. Signed Fs Nolan Vesey and Jacob Hayhurst to player tryout contracts (PTO). Signed D Michael Kim to a standard player contract.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned F Patrick Watling to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Loaned Fs Kameron Kielly and Hugo Roy to Belleville (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Russell Jordan from reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Ryan Edquist to a standard player contract. Placed F Bryce Misley on commissioner’s exempt list.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Harrison Harper and F Chris Ordoobod.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Danick Malouin, Philippe Bureau-Blais and F Nicolas Lariviere.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired D Bryce Martin. Released D Hank Sorensen.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Brendan Harris and Tim Doherty on reserve. Suspended F Patrick Dube.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI FC — Acquired F Ariel Lassiter from Houston in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023 in general allocation money along with performance based incentives.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $125,000 in general allocation money from New York Red Bulls in exchange for D Dylan Nealis with additional $75,000 if certain metrics are met.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired MF Sebastian Lietget from LA Galaxy in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.

National Women’s Soccer league

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Kristianstads DFF (Damallsvenskan). Acquired M Kristie Mewis from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $200,000 in allocation money.

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Acquired F Alex Morgan from the Orlando Pride in exchange for M Angharad James and $275,000 in allocation money.

USL Championship USL W League

INDY ELEVEN — Signed Fs Katie Soderstrom, Kristina Lynch and MF Molly McLaughlin.

COLLEGE

NAVY — Named Danny Payne director of football recruiting.

