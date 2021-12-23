Thursday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Wes Iwundu to a 10-day contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Ersan Ilyasova and G Mac McClung to 10-day contracts.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Knight to 10-day contracts.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Cheick Diallo to a 10-day contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Javin DeLaurier to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Ryan Winslow and TE David Wells to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Josh Oliver and QB Chris Streveler on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Adrian Ealy to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Tyrel Dodson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed C Pat Elflein, OL Dennis Daley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Austin Larkin on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated QB Andy Dalton and DE Mario Edwards Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted LB Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Ledarius Mack to the practice squad. Placed DT Akiem Hicks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated S Grant Delpit and T James Hudson III from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C J.C. Tretter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed S Malik Hooker and RB JaQuan Hardy on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Lloyd Cushenberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Damarea Crockett to the practice squad. Placed OT Drew Himmelman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Avery Williamson from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated CBs Corey Ballentine and Nickell Robey-Coleman from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Trinity Benson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated DT Kenny Clark from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed K Dominik Eberle to the practice squad. Signed DL Chris Smith and DB Grayland Arnold to the active roster. Designated DL DeMarcus Walker and WR Danny Amendola to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed DLs Roy Lopez, Jordan Jenkins, DBs Lonnie Johnson Jr., Eric Murray, OLs Justin Britt and Tytus Howard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Jaylen Samuels from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed G Mark Glowinski on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated DT Chris Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Chavarius Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. Signed P Johnny Townsend to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed OL Jermaine Eluemunor and S Roderic Teamer on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DB Tony Brown to the practice squad. Released TE Matt Bushman from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DBs Antoine Brooks, JuJu Hughes, TE Johnny Mundt and DB Jake Gervase from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve to practice.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE Cethan Carter, OL Greg Mancz and LB Duke Riley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed RB Dalvin Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Tye Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Dan Chisena from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Kyle Hinton from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB A.J. Rose Jr. to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QBs Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Ss Malcolm Jenkins, Jeff Heath, OLs Jordan Mills, James Carpenter, DT Christian Ringo, DE Jalyn Holmes and LB Kaden Elliss on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Kadarius Toney, OLB Oshane Ximines and S J.R. Reed from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Darqueze to the practice squad. Promoted WR Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Kai Nacua. Placed QB Joe Flacco and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADEPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OT Casey Tucker to the practice squad. Promoted DE Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Anthony McFarland on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed RB Brian Hill and S Jarrod Wilson to the active roster. Promoted LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated WR Tyler Lockett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OT Jamarco Jones to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Lakiem Williams to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Leonard Fournette and LB Lavonte David on injured reserve. Placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve.COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR. A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson from injured reserve. Placed OL Kendall Lamm on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted OLs Christian DiLauro, Daniel Munyer and DL Kevin Strong from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released QB Jordan Ta’amu from the practice squad. Activated S Darrick Forrest, QB Taylor Heinicke, LB David Mayo and TE Temarrick Hemingway from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Zack Bailey on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated K Joey Slye to return from injured reserve to practice.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed G Dylan Garand to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled D Jarred Tinordi from Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Josh Dickinson and D Gordi Myer from player try-out contracts (PTO). Returned F Max Humitz to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned G Ryan Bednard to South Carolina (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned D Jake McLaughlin and F Robert Carpenter to Florida (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Tim Davison on commissioner’s exempt list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Reading. Signed D Jake Cass.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F Maxime St-Cyr from Trois-Rivieres. Signed F Metis Roelens. Placed G Dallum Booth, Ds Andrew Peski and Connor Doherty on commissioner’s exempt list. Suspended D Philippe Bureau-Blais.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Osvaldo Alonso to a one-year contract with a club option from 2023.

AUSTIN FC — Acquired a third-round draft pick in 2023 from Columbus Crew in exchange for 11th position in the 2021 MLS re-entry draft stage.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Brad Knighton to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Ruan Gregório Teixeira to a two-year contract with an option for 2024.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired F Julian Carranza on loan from Inter Miami CF in exchange for a natural second round draft pick.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Kings Hammer FC new member of the USL W League.

COLLEGE

Albany (NY) — Agreed to terms with head football coach Greg Gattuso on a contract extension through 2024.

