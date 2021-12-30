Thursday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Kyle Guy, Fs Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contracts.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G M.J. Walker to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Tyler Huntley, DT Justin Madubuike and S Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis and TE Quintin Morris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson and RB Reggie Bonnafon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Rashaan Melvin and TE Stephen Sullivan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DT Jordan Elliott, K Chase McLaughlin, CB Greg Newsome and C J.C. Tretter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DT Josiah Bronson. Released K Chris Naggar from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve to practice.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve. Placed S Andrew Wingard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB B.J. Emmons on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Nick Vigil on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Darius Slayton, OT Korey Cunningham on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Omari Cobb on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OT Nate Solder from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEE YORK JETS — Activated DE John Franklin-Myers, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and S Ashtyn Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Vincent Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Isaiah Zuber and S Elijah Benton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES— Activated LB Shaun Bradley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Marcus Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Arthur Maulet on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Shepherd to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed T Sam Cosmi on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Nate Orchard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Zack Bailey from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned D John Moore to Providence (AHL).

BUFFLO SABRES — Reassigned D Oskari Laaksonen and Fs Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis to the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Beck Warm to Chicago (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned D Dmitri Samoyukov to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chase Priskie from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed HC Dean Evason to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled F Connor Dewar and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Josh Maniscalco F Justin Almeida to Wheeling (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Acquired LW Nolan Stevens.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Bobo Carpenter, Ds Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard from Florida (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired RW Will Bitten. Recalled RW Drew Callin and LW Blake Christensen from Worcester (ECHL). Signed LW Peter Crinella to a player try-out contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Riley McCourt to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL). Acquired G David Tomeo.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Napier to Wheeling (ECHL). Returned D Adam Smith, Fs Patrick Watling, Matt Alfaro and Nick Hutchison to Wheeling.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Tommy Proudlock and D Dillon Hill. Released G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

