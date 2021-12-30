Thursday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Kyle Guy, Fs Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contracts.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G M.J. Walker to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Jaime Echenique to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OT D.J. Humphries on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Jason Spriggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Tyler Huntley, DT Justin Madubuike and S Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension.

Placed OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve. Placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis and TE Quintin Morris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson and RB Reggie Bonnafon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Rashaan Melvin and TE Stephen Sullivan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DT Jordan Elliott, K Chase McLaughlin, CB Greg Newsome and C J.C. Tretter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DT Josiah Bronson and K Chris Naggar from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Jourdan Lewis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Kyron Brown and S Tyler Coyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RT Bobby Massie, CB Bryce Callahan, DE Stephen Weatherly and CB Mike Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Kalif Raymond on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Activated CBs Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Elgton Jenkins and LB Randy Ramsey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DB A.J. Moore Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Danny Amendola on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated WR Parris Campbell to return from injured reserve to practice.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve. Placed S Andrew Wingard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB B.J. Emmons on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated WR Bryan Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLs Nico Falah and Brett Heggie to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Mike Williams and CB Micahel Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Emeke Egbule from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated OT Greg Little and LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve to practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Nick Vigil on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed S Joshua Bledsoe on injured reserve. Activated DE Deatrich Wise from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Yodney Cajuste on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed C Erik McCoy on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DL Carl Granderson and DL Jalyn Holmes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Josh Adams to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Darius Slayton, OT Korey Cunningham, RB Gary Brightwell and OT Matt Peart on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Omari Cobb on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OT Nate Solder from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Trent Harris.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DE John Franklin-Myers, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and S Ashtyn Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Vincent Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Isaiah Zuber and S Elijah Benton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES— Activated LB Shaun Bradley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Marcus Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Arthur Maulet on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Shepherd to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed G Damien Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated G Nate Davis and DB Caleb Farley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Paul Adams and DB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed T Sam Cosmi and P Tress Way on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Nate Orchard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Zack Bailey from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned D John Moore to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Oskari Laaksonen and Fs Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Beck Warm to Chicago (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango and RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Returned D Dmitri Samoyukov to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chase Priskie from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Quinton Byfield to Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Moverare and F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Michael McNiven from the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed HC Dean Evason to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled F Connor Dewar and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Matt Luff from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Austin Czarnik from the taxi squad. Recalled LW Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from the taxi squad. Reassigned RW Gerry Mayhew to the taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Josh Maniscalco F Justin Almeida to Wheeling (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Remi Elie from the taxi squad. Recalled C Cole Bardreau from the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Teemu Kivihalme, Chad Krys and Riley McCourt from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Max Zimmer.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Noah Carson to Norfolk (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Acquired LW Nolan Stevens.

LAVAL ROCKET — Signed RW Devante Smith-Pelly to a player try-out contract (PTO). Acquired C Ryan Valentini from Rapid City (ECHL).

LEVIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Bobo Carpenter, Ds Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard from Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Nick Pastujov from a player try-out contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Jacob LeGuerrier and LW Riley McKay to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired RW Will Bitten. Recalled RW Drew Callin and LW Blake Christensen from Worcester (ECHL). Signed LW Peter Crinella to a player try-out contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Riley McCourt to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL). Acquired G David Tomeo.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Napier to Wheeling (ECHL). Returned D Adam Smith, Fs Patrick Watling, Matt Alfaro and Nick Hutchison to Wheeling.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville F/D Travis Howe for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a violation during pre-game warm-ups in a game against South Carolina on Dec. 29. Suspended South Carolina RW Nico Blachman for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a violation during pre-game warm-ups during a game against Jacksonville on Dec. 29. Fined Jacksonville D Jacob Friend an undisclosed amount for a violation during pre-game warm-ups in a game against South Carolina on Dec. 29. Fined South Carolina C Alex Brink for a violation during pre-game warm-ups during a game against Jacksonville on Dec. 29.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Dean Balsamo and Matt Gomercic.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Cole Kehler to Utah. Loaned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Matt Harrington and D Matt Salera. Placed D Jeremy Dehner on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Tommy Proudlock and D Dillon Hill. Released G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

INDY FUEL — Signed D Craig Wyszomirski. Traded D Zach Malatesta to Maine. Placed D Chris Cameron on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Billy Cunningham from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Yuki Miura on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Traded D Brycen Martin to Indy.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Evan Neugold.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Owen Robinson and G Thomas Sigouin. Activated D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Activated D Chad Duchesne from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Richie Boyd on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Fs Simon-Claude Blackburn, Samuel Blier and Olivier Hinse to contracts. Activated Ds Hayden Shaw and Darick Louis-Jean from reserve. Placed F Olivier Archambault on the commissioner’s exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D Ryan DaSilva. Placed D Tanner Lishchynsky on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Brady Devries. Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).

WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nate Boomhower. Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed F Nick Mangone on reserve. Placed G Stefanos Lekkas and D Dominic Dockery on the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Laval (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released Fs Ted Hart and Brian Hart. Placed D Myles McGurty and F Jacob Hayhurst on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.