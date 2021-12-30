Thursday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.
INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract.
MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Kyle Guy, Fs Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contracts.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G M.J. Walker to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Jaime Echenique to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OT D.J. Humphries on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Jason Spriggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated QB Tyler Huntley, DT Justin Madubuike and S Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension.
Placed OL Tyre Phillips on injured reserve. Placed RB Nate McCrary on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OL Cody Ford, CB Cam Lewis and TE Quintin Morris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Antonio Williams from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed S Kenny Robinson, DE Darryl Johnson and RB Reggie Bonnafon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Rashaan Melvin and TE Stephen Sullivan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated DT Jordan Elliott, K Chase McLaughlin, CB Greg Newsome and C J.C. Tretter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DT Josiah Bronson and K Chris Naggar from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Jourdan Lewis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Kyron Brown and S Tyler Coyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed RT Bobby Massie, CB Bryce Callahan, DE Stephen Weatherly and CB Mike Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Kalif Raymond on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated WR Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR David Moore to the practice squad. Activated CBs Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Elgton Jenkins and LB Randy Ramsey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated DB A.J. Moore Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Danny Amendola on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated WR Parris Campbell to return from injured reserve to practice.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Will Richardson on injured reserve. Placed S Andrew Wingard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB B.J. Emmons on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated WR Bryan Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLs Nico Falah and Brett Heggie to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Mike Williams and CB Micahel Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LB Emeke Egbule from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated LT Andrew Whitworth from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated OT Greg Little and LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve to practice.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Nick Vigil on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed S Joshua Bledsoe on injured reserve. Activated DE Deatrich Wise from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Yodney Cajuste on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed C Erik McCoy on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DL Carl Granderson and DL Jalyn Holmes from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Josh Adams to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Darius Slayton, OT Korey Cunningham, RB Gary Brightwell and OT Matt Peart on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Omari Cobb on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OT Nate Solder from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Trent Harris.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated DE John Franklin-Myers, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and S Ashtyn Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Vincent Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Isaiah Zuber and S Elijah Benton.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES— Activated LB Shaun Bradley from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated LB Marcus Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Arthur Maulet on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Darius Shepherd to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed G Damien Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated G Nate Davis and DB Caleb Farley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Paul Adams and DB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed T Sam Cosmi and P Tress Way on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Nate Orchard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Zack Bailey from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned D John Moore to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Oskari Laaksonen and Fs Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Beck Warm to Chicago (AHL) from Norfolk (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango and RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Returned D Dmitri Samoyukov to Bakersfield (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chase Priskie from Charlotte (AHL) to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Quinton Byfield to Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Jacob Moverare and F Vladimir Tkachev to Ontario.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Michael McNiven from the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed HC Dean Evason to a multi-year contract extension. Recalled F Connor Dewar and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled RW Matt Luff from the taxi squad.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Austin Czarnik from the taxi squad. Recalled LW Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Jackson Cates from the taxi squad. Reassigned RW Gerry Mayhew to the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Josh Maniscalco F Justin Almeida to Wheeling (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Remi Elie from the taxi squad. Recalled C Cole Bardreau from the taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Teemu Kivihalme, Chad Krys and Riley McCourt from Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner from Abbotsford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Max Zimmer.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned C Noah Carson to Norfolk (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Acquired LW Nolan Stevens.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed RW Devante Smith-Pelly to a player try-out contract (PTO). Acquired C Ryan Valentini from Rapid City (ECHL).
LEVIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Bobo Carpenter, Ds Jake McLaughlin and Xavier Bouchard from Florida (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Nick Pastujov from a player try-out contract (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned D Jacob LeGuerrier and LW Riley McKay to Indy (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired RW Will Bitten. Recalled RW Drew Callin and LW Blake Christensen from Worcester (ECHL). Signed LW Peter Crinella to a player try-out contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Riley McCourt to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL). Acquired G David Tomeo.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Napier to Wheeling (ECHL). Returned D Adam Smith, Fs Patrick Watling, Matt Alfaro and Nick Hutchison to Wheeling.
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville F/D Travis Howe for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a violation during pre-game warm-ups in a game against South Carolina on Dec. 29. Suspended South Carolina RW Nico Blachman for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for a violation during pre-game warm-ups during a game against Jacksonville on Dec. 29. Fined Jacksonville D Jacob Friend an undisclosed amount for a violation during pre-game warm-ups in a game against South Carolina on Dec. 29. Fined South Carolina C Alex Brink for a violation during pre-game warm-ups during a game against Jacksonville on Dec. 29.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed Fs Dean Balsamo and Matt Gomercic.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded G Cole Kehler to Utah. Loaned D Wyatt Ege to Rochester (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Matt Harrington and D Matt Salera. Placed D Jeremy Dehner on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Tommy Proudlock and D Dillon Hill. Released G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
INDY FUEL — Signed D Craig Wyszomirski. Traded D Zach Malatesta to Maine. Placed D Chris Cameron on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Billy Cunningham from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F Yuki Miura on injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Traded D Brycen Martin to Indy.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Evan Neugold.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Owen Robinson and G Thomas Sigouin. Activated D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Activated D Chad Duchesne from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Richie Boyd on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed Fs Simon-Claude Blackburn, Samuel Blier and Olivier Hinse to contracts. Activated Ds Hayden Shaw and Darick Louis-Jean from reserve. Placed F Olivier Archambault on the commissioner’s exempt list.
TULSA OILERS — Signed D Ryan DaSilva. Placed D Tanner Lishchynsky on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Brady Devries. Released G Justin Duncan as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nate Boomhower. Acquired G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed F Nick Mangone on reserve. Placed G Stefanos Lekkas and D Dominic Dockery on the commissioner’s exempt list. Loaned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Laval (AHL).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released Fs Ted Hart and Brian Hart. Placed D Myles McGurty and F Jacob Hayhurst on the commissioner’s exempt list.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments