On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Titans’ Vrabel halts interviews after Cunningham questions

TERRY MCCORMICK
December 10, 2021 3:58 pm
2 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel walked out of his post-practice news conference Friday, becoming angry when questioned about newly acquired linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Vrabel was only about 90 seconds into the session when he was asked to discuss the skill set of Cunningham, whom he coached in Houston and was claimed by the Titans off waivers on Thursday. Vrabel had been asked twice about Cunningham and stated both times that he would talk about him next week.

Cunningham will be inactive against the Jaguars because he can’t clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time to play Sunday.

“This is ridiculous. Tell them who’s out,” Vrabel said while using an expletive before walking off and instructing media relations director Robbie Bohren to announce the players who would miss Sunday’s game with Jacksonville. “This is so stupid, it’s a waste of my time.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Vrabel was asked initially about Cunningham being claimed off waivers.

“We’re excited to add him to our football team,” he said. “We’ll talk more about Zach next week. He won’t be active for the ballgame.”

Asked a follow-up question, Vrabel repeated his response: “We’ll talk about him next week. He won’t be active for the game.”

Vrabel fielded questions on other topics after that statement until the subject reverted to Cunningham, leading to Vrabel.

Meanwhile, the Titans will be missing three defensive starters Sunday as cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring) and nose tackle Teair Tart (ankle) were declared out. Tight end Tommy Hudson was also declared out with an ankle injury.

The Titans will wait until Saturday to decide whether to activate wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve. Tennessee also designated safety Dane Cruikshank and receiver Racey McMath for return. All three players practiced this week.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|14 AFCEA Bethesda Engage & Connect
12|15 Demystifying Zero Trust with Leading...
12|15 An Increase in Nation-State...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special tactics Airmen compete together for Team USA bobsledding