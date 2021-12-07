Toledo 67, Bradley 65

BRADLEY (4-5)
Henry 3-5 3-4 9, Leons 4-9 1-2 12, Mast 1-6 1-2 3, Roberts 8-13 4-6 21, Tahvanainen 2-7 0-0 6, Howell 2-4 0-1 5, Kent 1-6 2-2 4, Hickman 1-2 0-0 3, Hannah 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-53 11-18 65.
TOLEDO (6-2)
Millner 1-7 2-2 4, Shumate 8-14 0-0 18, Dennis 3-8 0-0 6, Moss 2-3 2-2 7, Rollins 9-15 8-11 27, Saunders 1-5 0-0 3, Jacobi 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Carcoana 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-58 12-15 67.
Halftime_Toledo 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 8-23 (Leons 3-5, Tahvanainen 2-7, Hickman 1-1, Howell 1-1, Roberts 1-3, Mast 0-1, Kent 0-5), Toledo 5-17 (Shumate 2-5, Moss 1-2, Rollins 1-2, Saunders 1-4, Dennis 0-1, Jacobi 0-1, Millner 0-2). Rebounds_Bradley 30 (Mast 9), Toledo 32 (Shumate 9). Assists_Bradley 10 (Roberts 3), Toledo 12 (Dennis 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 21, Toledo 17. A_3,576 (7,014).
