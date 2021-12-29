Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56

W. MICHIGAN (4-8)

Hastings 3-7 3-5 9, McMillan 1-1 2-4 4, Freeman 2-7 2-2 8, Martin 0-4 0-0 0, Norman 3-15 4-5 10, Wright 3-4 3-4 9, Etchison 3-12 2-2 8, Lobsinger 3-4 0-0 6, Kimble 0-2 0-0 0, Kolp 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-56 18-24 56.

TOLEDO (9-3)

Millner 1-6 4-4 6, Shumate 8-12 2-2 22, Dennis 3-9 1-1 7, Moss 1-6 0-2 2, Rollins 8-11 1-2 20, Wilson 2-7 2-2 6, Jacobi 3-6 1-1 7, Saunders 1-2 0-0 3, Carcoana 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 3-5 0-0 6, Burge 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-70 11-15 83.

Halftime_Toledo 40-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 2-19 (Freeman 2-5, Kimble 0-1, Martin 0-2, Etchison 0-5, Norman 0-6), Toledo 8-24 (Shumate 4-5, Rollins 3-5, Saunders 1-2, Farmer 0-1, Jacobi 0-1, Millner 0-2, Moss 0-2, Dennis 0-3, Wilson 0-3). Rebounds_W. Michigan 38 (Hastings 18), Toledo 40 (Shumate 11). Assists_W. Michigan 6 (Hastings 2), Toledo 12 (Shumate 5). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 15, Toledo 20. A_4,028 (7,014).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.