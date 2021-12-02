Top 25 College Basketball Schedule

On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 11:06 am
All Times EST
Thursday

No. 2 NC State at No. 6 Indiana, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland at Miami, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa at Duke, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Louisville vs. No. 12 Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 13 South Florida vs. UT Arlington, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa St. at LSU, 9 p.m.

No. 20 Georgia at Texas Tech., Noon

No. 24 Notre Dame at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

No. 25 Florida St. at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Kansas St., 7 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday

No. 5 Baylor vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Oregon at Portland, 9 p.m.

No. 21 BYU at Utah, 7 p.m.

Sunday

No. 2 UConn vs. No 24 Notre Dame, Noon

No. 2 NC State vs. Elon, 2 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 10 Louisville vs. Belmont, Noon

No. 11 Tennessee at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan vs Akron, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Iowa St. vs. Longwood, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Texas at No. 17 Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. Merrimack, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Ohio St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

No. 20 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Noon

No. 25 Florida St. vs. Charleston Southern, 2 p.m.

