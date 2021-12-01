No. 1 Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday, Dec. 14.
No. 2 Purdue (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.
No. 3 Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Alabama, Saturday.
No. 4 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.
Insight by ProPricer: During this exclusive webinar Emily Murphy, partner, CEO of Coaching International and former GSA administrator, and Angela Styles, partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld and former OFPP administrator will discuss what the updates to the mentor-protégé program mean for small and large businesses. In addition, Dr. Sue Coates, adjunct professor of organizational studies at the Anderson School of Management, University of New Mexico will provide an industry perspective.
No. 5 UCLA (6-1) vs. Colorado. Next: at Washington, Sunday.
No. 6 Villanova (5-2) beat Penn. 71-56 Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.
No. 7 Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Friday.
No. 8 Kansas (5-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.
No. 9 Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern U., Tuesday.
No. 10 Arkansas (6-0) vs. Cent. Arkansas. Next: vs. Little Rock, Saturday.
No. 11 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Thursday.
No. 12 BYU (6-0) at Utah Valley. Next: at Missouri St., Saturday.
No. 13 Tennessee (5-1) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.
No. 14 Florida (6-0) at Oklahoma. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.
No. 15 Houston (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Friday.
No. 16 Alabama (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, Saturday.
No. 17 UConn (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling St., Saturday.
No. 18 Memphis (5-2) lost to Georgia 82-79. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.
No. 19 Iowa St. (6-0) vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.
No. 20 Southern Cal (6-0) vs. Utah. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.
No. 21 Auburn (5-1) vs. UCF. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.
No. 22 Michigan St. (6-2) beat Louisville 73-64. Next: vs. Toledo, Saturday.
No. 23 Wisconsin (5-1) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. Marquette, Saturday.
No. 24 Michigan (4-2) at North Carolina. Next: vs. San Diego St., Saturday.
No. 25 Seton Hall (6-1) beat Wagner 85-63. Next: vs. Nyack, Saturday.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments