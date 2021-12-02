All Times EST Thursday

No. 1 Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday, Dec. 14.

No. 2 Purdue (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Friday.

No. 3 Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 4 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

No. 5 UCLA (7-1) did not play. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

No. 6 Villanova (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Saturday.

No. 7 Texas (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, Friday.

No. 8 Kansas (5-1) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

No. 9 Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern U., Tuesday.

No. 10 Arkansas ((7-0) did not play. Next: vs. UALR, Saturday.

No. 11 Arizona (6-0) vs. Washington, ppd. Next: at Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 12 BYU (6-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri St., Saturday.

No. 13 Tennessee (5-1) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

No. 14 Florida (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

No. 15 Houston (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Bryant, Friday.

No. 16 Alabama (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 17 UConn (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Grambling St., Saturday.

No. 18 Memphis (5-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Saturday.

No. 19 Iowa St. (7-0) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.

No. 20 Southern Cal (7-0) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Saturday.

No. 21 Auburn (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

No. 22 Michigan St. (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Toledo, Saturday.

No. 23 Wisconsin (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Saturday.

No. 24 Michigan (4-3) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego St., Saturday.

No. 25 Seton Hall (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nyack, Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.