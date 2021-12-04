Saturday

No. 1 Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday.

No. 2 Purdue (8-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Thursday.

No. 3 Gonzaga (7-1) vs. No. 16 Alabama. Next: vs. Merrimack, Thursday.

No. 4 Baylor (7-0) vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff. Next: vs. No. 6 Villanova, Sunday, Dec. 12.

No. 5 UCLA (7-1) did not play. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

No. 6 Villanova (6-2) beat Saint Joseph’s 81-52. Next: at No. 4 Baylor, Sunday, Dec. 12.

No. 7 Texas (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Seton Hall, Thursday.

No. 8 Kansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UTEP, Tuesday.

No. 9 Kentucky (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Southern U., Tuesday.

No. 10 Arkansas ((7-0) vs. UALR. Next: vs. Charlotte, Tuesday.

No. 11 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Sunday.

No. 12 BYU (6-1) at Missouri St. Next: vs. Utah St., Wednesday.

No. 13 Tennessee (5-1) at Colorado. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

No. 14 Florida (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Monday.

No. 15 Houston (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn St., Monday.

No. 16 Alabama (6-1) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga. Next: vs. No. 15 Houston, Saturday.

No. 17 UConn (7-1) vs. Grambling St. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

No. 18 Memphis (5-2) at Mississippi. Next: vs. Murray St., Friday.

No. 19 Iowa St. (7-0) at Creighton. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

No. 20 Southern Cal (7-0) at Washington St. Next: vs. E. Kentucky, Tuesday.

No. 21 Auburn (6-1) vs. Yale. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 22 Michigan St. (6-2) vs. Toledo. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

No. 23 Wisconsin (6-1) Marquette. Next: vs. Indiana, Wednesday.

No. 24 Michigan (4-3) vs. San Diego St. Next: at Nebraska, Tuesday.

No. 25 Seton Hall (7-1) beat Nyack 113-67. Next: vs. No. 7 Texas, Thursday.

