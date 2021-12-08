1.Purdue (8-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Thursday..

2.Baylor (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Villanova, Sunday.

3.Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday, Dec. 14.

4.UCLA (8-1) did not play. Next:at Marquette, Saturday.

5.Gonzaga (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Merrimack, Thursday.

6.Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Sunday.

7.Texas (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Seton Hall, Thursday.

8.Kansas (7n-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

9.Alabama (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Houston, Saturday.

10.Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

11.Arizona (7-0) vs. Wyoming. Next: at Illinois, Saturday.

12.Arkansas (9-0) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

13.Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Greensboro, Saturday.

14.Houston (8-1) vs. did not play. Next: at No. 9 Alabama, Saturday.

15.UConn (8-2) lost to West Virginia 56-53. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Saturday.

16.Southern Cal (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach St., Sunday.

17.Iowa St. (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.

18.Auburn 419 (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

19.Michigan St. (7-2) at Minnesota. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.

20.Florida (7-2) beat North Florida 85-55. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

21.Ohio St. (6-2) vs. Towson. Next: vs. No. 22 Wisconsin, Saturday.

22.Wisconsin (8-1) beat Indiana 64-59. Next: at No. 21 Ohio St., Saturday.

23.Seton Hall (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Texas, Thursday.

24.BYU (7-1) vs. Utah St. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.

25.LSU (8-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.