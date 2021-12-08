1.Purdue (8-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Thursday..
2.Baylor (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Villanova, Sunday.
3.Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday, Dec. 14.
4.UCLA (8-1) did not play. Next:at Marquette, Saturday.
5.Gonzaga (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Merrimack, Thursday.
6.Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Sunday.
7.Texas (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Seton Hall, Thursday.
8.Kansas (7n-1) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.
9.Alabama (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Houston, Saturday.
10.Kentucky (7-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.
11.Arizona (7-0) vs. Wyoming. Next: at Illinois, Saturday.
12.Arkansas (9-0) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
13.Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Greensboro, Saturday.
14.Houston (8-1) vs. did not play. Next: at No. 9 Alabama, Saturday.
15.UConn (8-2) lost to West Virginia 56-53. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Saturday.
16.Southern Cal (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach St., Sunday.
17.Iowa St. (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Thursday.
18.Auburn 419 (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.
19.Michigan St. (7-2) at Minnesota. Next: vs. Penn St., Saturday.
20.Florida (7-2) beat North Florida 85-55. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.
21.Ohio St. (6-2) vs. Towson. Next: vs. No. 22 Wisconsin, Saturday.
22.Wisconsin (8-1) beat Indiana 64-59. Next: at No. 21 Ohio St., Saturday.
23.Seton Hall (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Texas, Thursday.
24.BYU (7-1) vs. Utah St. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.
25.LSU (8-0) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday.
