No. 1 Purdue (8-1) did not play. Next: at NC State, Sunday.

No. 2 Baylor (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Villanova, Sunday.

No. 3 Duke (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. SC State, Tuesday.

No. 4 UCLA (9-1) beat Marquette 67-56. Next: vs. Alabama St., Wednesday.

No. 5 Gonzaga (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

No. 6 Villanova (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Sunday.

No. 7 Texas (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Tuesday.

No. 8 Kansas (8-1) beat Missouri 102-65. Next: vs. Stephen F. Austin, Saturday.

No. 9 Alabama (8-1) beat No. 14 Houston 83-82. Next: at Memphis, Tuesday.

No. 10 Kentucky (7-2) lost to Notre Dame 66-62. Next: vs. No. 21 Ohio St., Saturday.

No. 11 Arizona (9-0) beat Illinois 83-79. Next: vs. N. Colorado, Wednesday.

No. 12 Arkansas (9-1) lost to Oklahoma 88-66. Next: vs Hofstra, Saturday.

No. 13 Tennessee (7-2) beat UNC-Greensboro 76-36. Next: vs. SC-Upstate, Tuesday.

No. 14 Houston (8-2) lost to No. 9 Alabama 83-82. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Tuesday.

No. 15 UConn (9-2) beat St. Bonaventure 74-64. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.

No. 16 Southern Cal (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach St., Sunday.

No. 17 Iowa St. (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson St., Sunday.

No. 18 Auburn (8-1) beat Nebraska 99-68. Next: vs. North Alabama, Tuesday.

No. 19 Michigan St. (9-2) beat Penn St. 80-64. Next: vs. Oakland, Tuesday, Dec. 21.

No. 20 Florida (7-2) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 21 Ohio St. (8-2) beat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55. Next: at No. 10 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 22 Wisconsin (8-2) lost to No. 21 Ohio St. 73-55. Next: vs. Nicholls St., Wednesday.

No. 23 Seton Hall (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 24 BYU (8-2) lost to Creighton 83-71. Next: at Weber St., Saturday.

No. 25 LSU (9-0) beat Georgia Tech 69-53. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Tuesday.

