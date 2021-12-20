No. 1 Baylor (11-0) beat Alcorn St. 94-57. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Tuesday, Dec. 28.

No. 2 Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 3 Purdue (11-1) beat Incarnate Word 79-59. Next: vs. Nicholls, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 4 Gonzaga (10-2) beat N. Arizona 95-49. Next: vs. N. Alabama, Tuesday, Dec. 28.

No. 5 UCLA (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Arizona, Thursday, Dec. 30.

No. 6 Arizona (11-0) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Tennessee, Wednesday.

No. 7 Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Tuesday.

No. 8 Southern Cal (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Thursday, Dec. 30.

No. 9 Iowa St. (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Chicago St., Tuesday.

No. 10 Alabama (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Davidson, Tuesday.

No. 11 Michigan St. (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Tuesday.

No. 12 Auburn (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Murray St., Wednesday.

No. 13 Houston (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas St., Wednesday.

No. 14 Ohio St. (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 28.

No. 15 Seton Hall (9-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Thursday.

No. 16 Texas (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama St., Wednesday.

No. 17 LSU (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Wednesday.

No. 18 Xavier (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Villanova, Tuesday.

No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Arizona, Wednesday.

No. 20 Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 21 Colorado St. (10-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 28.

No. 22 Providence (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday.

No. 23 Villanova (7-4) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Tuesday.

No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan State, Thursday.

No. 25 Texas Tech (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. E. Washington, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.