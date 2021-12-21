Tuesday

No. 1 Baylor (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Tuesday.

No. 2 Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday.

No. 3 Purdue (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nicholls, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 4 Gonzaga (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. N. Alabama, Tuesday.

No. 5 UCLA (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Arizona, Thursday, Dec. 30.

No. 6 Arizona (11-0) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Tennessee, Wednesday.

No. 7 Kansas (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. Harvard, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 8 Southern Cal (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Thursday, Dec. 30.

No. 9 Iowa St. (12-0) beat Chicago St. 79-48. Next: vs. No. 1 Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 1.

No. 10 Alabama (9-3) lost to Davidson 79-78. Next: vs. No. 19 Tennessee, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 11 Michigan St. (9-2) vs. Oakland. Next: vs. High Point, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 12 Auburn (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Murray St., Wednesday.

No. 13 Houston (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Texas St., Wednesday.

No. 14 Ohio St. (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. New Orleans, Tuesday.

No. 15 Seton Hall (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Providence, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 16 Texas (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama St., Wednesday.

No. 17 LSU (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Lipscomb, Wednesday.

No. 18 Xavier (11-2) lost to No. 23 Villanova 71-58. Next: vs. UConn, Tuesday.

No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Arizona, Wednesday.

No. 20 Kentucky (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 21 Colorado St. (10-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Tuesday.

No. 22 Providence (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Seton Hall, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 23 Villanova (8-4) beat No. 18 Xavier 71-58. Next: vs. Temple, Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 24 Wisconsin (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois St., Wednesday, Dec. 29.

No. 25 Texas Tech (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. E. Washington, Wednesday.

