Towson 72, LIU 63

December 2, 2021 9:46 pm
LIU (1-6)

Flowers 2-14 4-4 9, Kante 6-10 4-6 17, Penn 5-12 3-6 14, Rivera 4-7 0-0 9, Wood 5-12 1-1 13, Davis 0-2 1-2 1, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 13-19 63.

TOWSON (5-3)

Thompson 6-9 1-1 13, Hicks 2-6 1-2 5, Holden 7-10 5-8 21, Nolan 4-10 0-0 9, Timberlake 4-13 1-1 9, Rizzuto 2-4 0-0 5, Paar 4-6 0-0 8, Gray 1-4 0-0 2, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 8-12 72.

Halftime_Towson 34-30. 3-Point Goals_LIU 6-27 (Wood 2-5, Kante 1-2, Rivera 1-3, Penn 1-6, Flowers 1-8, Washington 0-1, Davis 0-2), Towson 4-19 (Holden 2-2, Rizzuto 1-2, Nolan 1-5, Gibson 0-1, Hicks 0-2, Gray 0-3, Timberlake 0-4). Rebounds_LIU 29 (Rivera 11), Towson 39 (Timberlake 11). Assists_LIU 11 (Flowers 4), Towson 11 (Nolan 5). Total Fouls_LIU 14, Towson 17. A_1,357 (5,250).

