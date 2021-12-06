Towson 73, Kent St. 58

TOWSON (5-3)
Thompson 2-2 0-1 4, Hicks 1-4 0-0 2, Holden 2-6 3-5 7, Rizzuto 7-13 0-0 18, Timberlake 8-14 2-2 22, Gibson 4-8 0-0 11, Gray 4-4 0-0 9, Paar 0-2 0-0 0, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 5-8 73.
KENT ST. (4-2)
Beck 0-5 2-2 2, Hamilton 3-12 1-2 7, Carry 5-13 5-5 17, Jacobs 3-13 2-2 9, Santiago 3-7 7-7 16, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Hornbeak 0-0 0-0 0, Sullinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-59 17-18 58.
Halftime_Towson 43-29. 3-Point Goals_Towson 12-25 (Timberlake 4-7, Rizzuto 4-8, Gibson 3-7, Gray 1-1, Hicks 0-1, Holden 0-1), Kent St. 7-28 (Santiago 3-5, Carry 2-7, Davis 1-3, Jacobs 1-5, Hamilton 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Beck 0-3, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Towson 36 (Holden 11), Kent St. 22 (Hamilton, Jacobs 5). Assists_Towson 18 (Holden 10), Kent St. 7 (Carry 5). Total Fouls_Towson 19, Kent St. 12. A_1,397 (6,327).
