Towson faces LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (1-5) vs. Towson (4-3)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Long Island-Brooklyn in a non-conference matchup. Long Island-Brooklyn came up short in a 75-67 game at Delaware on Tuesday. Towson is coming off a 73-58 win in Paradise over New Mexico on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Towson’s Cam Holden, Terry Nolan Jr. and Nicolas Timberlake have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 67 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TY: Ty Flowers has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Long Island-Brooklyn has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.6 points, while allowing 82.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sharks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has 30 assists on 71 field goals (42.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.4 free throws per game.

