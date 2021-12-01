Troy 81, Rust College 48

RUST COLLEGE (0-1)
Strothers 0-0 0-0 14. Totals 0-0 0-0 23.
TROY (5-3)
Odigie 4-5 0-0 8, Stampley 2-4 0-0 6, Tshimanga 4-5 0-0 8, Deen 4-8 0-0 10, D.Williams 5-9 0-0 14, Z.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Miguel 2-5 0-0 4, Punter 0-1 3-3 3, Eugene 3-6 1-1 7, Turner 4-4 1-1 9, Waters 2-5 2-2 6, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 1-2 1, O’Brien 0-3 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 8-9 81.
Halftime_Troy 47-17. 3-Point Goals_Rust College 0-0 (), Troy 9-26 (D.Williams 4-7, Stampley 2-4, Deen 2-5, Z.Williams 1-1, Eugene 0-1, Miguel 0-1, Punter 0-1, Waters 0-1, Smith 0-2, O’Brien 0-3). Rebounds_Rust College 13 (Strothers 4), Troy 44 (Miguel 9). Assists_Rust College 5 (Strothers ), Troy 16 (Deen 7). Total Fouls_Rust College 0, Troy 8. A_1,937 (5,200).
