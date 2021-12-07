Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge/SD 29, James M. Bennett 13
Clarksburg 82, St. John’s Catholic Prep 44
Col. Richardson 49, Crisfield 35
Dunbar def. New Era Academy, forfeit
Franklin 55, Loch Raven 40
Mt. Hebron 37, Glenelg CS 26
Paint Branch 46, Springbrook 33
Parkville 38, Lansdowne 33
Queen Annes County 64, Parkside 61
Rockville 48, Richard Montgomery 46
Stephen Decatur 57, Kent Island 44
Walt Whitman 62, Northwood 25
Westminster 45, Thomas Johnson 29
Wicomico 79, North Dorchester 4
Wootton 67, Northwest – Mtg 26
