Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:17 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 29, James M. Bennett 13

Clarksburg 82, St. John’s Catholic Prep 44

Col. Richardson 49, Crisfield 35

Dunbar def. New Era Academy, forfeit

Franklin 55, Loch Raven 40

Mt. Hebron 37, Glenelg CS 26

Paint Branch 46, Springbrook 33

Parkville 38, Lansdowne 33

Queen Annes County 64, Parkside 61

Rockville 48, Richard Montgomery 46

Stephen Decatur 57, Kent Island 44

Walt Whitman 62, Northwood 25

Westminster 45, Thomas Johnson 29

Wicomico 79, North Dorchester 4

Wootton 67, Northwest – Mtg 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

