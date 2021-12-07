Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:31 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Richlands 37

Alleghany 68, Bath County 15

Bethel 68, Phoebus 28

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 30

Central – Wise 78, Tennessee, Tenn. 27

Chilhowie 49, Grayson County 21

First Colonial 77, Kellam 43

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Graham 36

Grundy County, Tenn. 62, Eastside 51

J.I. Burton 49, Union 48

Lake Taylor 39, Booker T. Washington 28

        Read more: Sports News

Landstown 55, Bayside 26

Lee High 43, Rye Cove 41

Luray 61, William Monroe 50

Marion 42, Rural Retreat 31

Menchville 52, Hampton 44

Osbourn Park 52, Forest Park 37

Portsmouth Christian 43, Peninsula Catholic 28

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Princess Anne 84, Ocean Lakes 22

Ridgeview 62, Honaker 42

Smithfield 35, Warhill 17

Spotswood 65, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26

Sullivan East, Tenn. 77, Gate City 71

Thomas Walker 59, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 53

Walsingham Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 34

Woodgrove 81, Flint Hill School 53

Woodside 59, Heritage-Newport News 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights