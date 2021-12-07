Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Richlands 37
Alleghany 68, Bath County 15
Bethel 68, Phoebus 28
Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 30
Central – Wise 78, Tennessee, Tenn. 27
Chilhowie 49, Grayson County 21
First Colonial 77, Kellam 43
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Graham 36
Grundy County, Tenn. 62, Eastside 51
J.I. Burton 49, Union 48
Lake Taylor 39, Booker T. Washington 28
Landstown 55, Bayside 26
Lee High 43, Rye Cove 41
Luray 61, William Monroe 50
Marion 42, Rural Retreat 31
Menchville 52, Hampton 44
Osbourn Park 52, Forest Park 37
Portsmouth Christian 43, Peninsula Catholic 28
Princess Anne 84, Ocean Lakes 22
Ridgeview 62, Honaker 42
Smithfield 35, Warhill 17
Spotswood 65, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26
Sullivan East, Tenn. 77, Gate City 71
Thomas Walker 59, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 53
Walsingham Academy 57, Veritas Classic Christian School 34
Woodgrove 81, Flint Hill School 53
Woodside 59, Heritage-Newport News 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
