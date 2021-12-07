Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Douglass 81, Baltimore City College 54
Bethesda 70, Sherwood 45
C. Milton Wright 75, Joppatowne 45
Col. Richardson 62, Crisfield 45
Damascus 75, Albert Einstein 39
Elkton 87, Edgewood 72
Fallston 50, Perryville 40
Forest Park 75, Reginald Lewis 46
Francis Scott Key 55, Catoctin 28
Harwood Southern 65, Calvert 41
Havre de Grace 70, Bel Air 65
Lake Clifton 61, Benjamin Franklin High School 39
Liberty 76, Brunswick 37
Loch Raven 57, Franklin 56
Mountain Ridge 76, Frankfort, W.Va. 46
North Harford 49, North East 41
Northwest – Mtg 78, Wootton 63
Parkville 79, Lansdowne 42
Poolesville 69, Wheaton 14
Severna Park 60, Northeast – AA 48
Smithsburg 73, North Hagerstown 60
Stephen Decatur 59, Kent Island 53
Tuscarora 56, Century 49
Walt Whitman 64, Northwood 37
Walter Johnson 56, Watkins Mill 44
Wicomico 97, North Dorchester 56
Williamsport 67, Clear Spring 47
Winston Churchill 79, Gaithersburg 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aberdeen vs. Harford Tech, ppd. to Jan 5th.
