Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Douglass 81, Baltimore City College 54

Bethesda 70, Sherwood 45

C. Milton Wright 75, Joppatowne 45

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Col. Richardson 62, Crisfield 45

Damascus 75, Albert Einstein 39

Elkton 87, Edgewood 72

Fallston 50, Perryville 40

Forest Park 75, Reginald Lewis 46

Francis Scott Key 55, Catoctin 28

Harwood Southern 65, Calvert 41

Havre de Grace 70, Bel Air 65

        Read more: Sports News

Lake Clifton 61, Benjamin Franklin High School 39

Liberty 76, Brunswick 37

Loch Raven 57, Franklin 56

Mountain Ridge 76, Frankfort, W.Va. 46

North Harford 49, North East 41

Northwest – Mtg 78, Wootton 63

Parkville 79, Lansdowne 42

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Poolesville 69, Wheaton 14

Severna Park 60, Northeast – AA 48

Smithsburg 73, North Hagerstown 60

Stephen Decatur 59, Kent Island 53

Tuscarora 56, Century 49

Walt Whitman 64, Northwood 37

Walter Johnson 56, Watkins Mill 44

Wicomico 97, North Dorchester 56

Williamsport 67, Clear Spring 47

Winston Churchill 79, Gaithersburg 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen vs. Harford Tech, ppd. to Jan 5th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights