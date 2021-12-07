Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 58, Phoebus 40
Blue Ridge School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 53
Carroll County 57, Fort Chiswell 48
Catholic High School of Va Beach 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 14
Collegiate-Richmond 62, Christchurch 35
Deep Run 64, Louisa 36
Eastside 58, Grundy 34
Fork Union Prep 61, Church Hill Academy 50, 2OT
Glenvar 80, Covington 50
Henrico 59, Hanover 49
Kecoughtan 84, Gloucester 17
Kellam 62, First Colonial 61
Landstown 76, Bayside 66
Marion 77, Rural Retreat 54
Nansemond-Suffolk 88, Williamsburg Christian Academy 32
Nelson County 44, Buffalo Gap 41
Princeton, W.Va. 53, Tazewell 20
Pulaski County 69, Floyd County 62
Roanoke Catholic 68, North Cross 56
Sullivan East, Tenn. 68, Gate City 51
Tallwood 75, Frank Cox 39
William Monroe 73, Luray 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments