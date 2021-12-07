Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 9:32 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel 58, Phoebus 40

Blue Ridge School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 53

Carroll County 57, Fort Chiswell 48

Catholic High School of Va Beach 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 14

Collegiate-Richmond 62, Christchurch 35

Deep Run 64, Louisa 36

Eastside 58, Grundy 34

Fork Union Prep 61, Church Hill Academy 50, 2OT

Glenvar 80, Covington 50

Henrico 59, Hanover 49

Kecoughtan 84, Gloucester 17

Kellam 62, First Colonial 61

Landstown 76, Bayside 66

Marion 77, Rural Retreat 54

Nansemond-Suffolk 88, Williamsburg Christian Academy 32

Nelson County 44, Buffalo Gap 41

Princeton, W.Va. 53, Tazewell 20

Pulaski County 69, Floyd County 62

Roanoke Catholic 68, North Cross 56

Sullivan East, Tenn. 68, Gate City 51

Tallwood 75, Frank Cox 39

William Monroe 73, Luray 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

