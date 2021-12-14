Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 50, Edgewood 36
Francis Scott Key 67, Patterson Mill 35
Harford Tech 47, Elkton 28
Joppatowne 58, Harford Christian 23
Liberty 60, Walkersville 32
National Christian Academy 47, Scotland Campus, Pa. 31
Queen Annes County 46, Cambridge/SD 33
Suitland 46, Bowie 44
Wicomico 65, Washington 23
Wootton 62, Seneca Valley 51
