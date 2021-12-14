Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 75, Fallston 47
Century 65, Owings Mills 31
Easton 62, North Caroline 47
Glasgow, Del. 68, Bohemia Manor 26
Kent County 72, Saint Michaels 32
Lake Clifton 69, Academy for College and Career Exploration 34
Magruder 73, Watkins Mill 57
Montgomery Blair 49, Gaithersburg 48
Parkside 68, James M. Bennett 55
Patterson Mill 63, Bel Air 37
Queen Annes County 68, Cambridge/SD 57
Smithsburg 50, Brunswick 44
Tri-State Christian 61, North East 46
Walkersville 64, Liberty 57
