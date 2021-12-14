Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 75, Fallston 47

Century 65, Owings Mills 31

Easton 62, North Caroline 47

Glasgow, Del. 68, Bohemia Manor 26

Kent County 72, Saint Michaels 32

Lake Clifton 69, Academy for College and Career Exploration 34

Magruder 73, Watkins Mill 57

Montgomery Blair 49, Gaithersburg 48

Parkside 68, James M. Bennett 55

Patterson Mill 63, Bel Air 37

Queen Annes County 68, Cambridge/SD 57

Smithsburg 50, Brunswick 44

Tri-State Christian 61, North East 46

Walkersville 64, Liberty 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

