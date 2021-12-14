Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 65, Graham 61
Carroll County 71, William Byrd 22
Charlottesville 45, Fluvanna 42
Christchurch 34, Trinity Episcopal 25
Craig County 47, Bath County 33
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 55, Thomas Walker 47
Dan River 49, Martinsville 45
Eastern Montgomery 47, Highland-Monterey 9
First Colonial 100, Frank Cox 27
Fort Chiswell 45, Grayson County 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Giles 16
Grafton 58, Tabb 28
Grassfield 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 51
Hampton 67, Bethel 38
Heritage-Newport News 41, Gloucester 37
Highland Springs 85, Atlee 27
Honaker 54, Richlands 46
John R. Lewis 50, Annandale 30
Kellam 47, Bayside 44
King George 46, Washington & Lee 22
Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 56
Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15
Lord Botetourt 59, Cave Spring 36
Magna Vista 51, GW-Danville 19
Marion 65, Northwood 8
Massaponax 64, Mountain View 17
Menchville 73, Woodside 19
Millbrook 59, Harrisonburg 37
Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Norfolk Collegiate 17
New Kent 49, York 24
Norfolk Christian School 58, Arcadia 20
Norview 78, Booker T. Washington 24
Oakton 49, James Wood 34
Oscar Smith 57, Tallwood 27
Poquoson 65, Jamestown 48
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 24
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Green Run 9
Sherando 60, Skyline 23
Smithfield 60, Lafayette 39
Timberlake Christian 45, Temple Christian 42
Twin Springs 48, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments