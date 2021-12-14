Tuesday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 9:31 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 65, Graham 61

Carroll County 71, William Byrd 22

Charlottesville 45, Fluvanna 42

Christchurch 34, Trinity Episcopal 25

Craig County 47, Bath County 33

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 55, Thomas Walker 47

Dan River 49, Martinsville 45

Eastern Montgomery 47, Highland-Monterey 9

First Colonial 100, Frank Cox 27

Fort Chiswell 45, Grayson County 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Giles 16

Grafton 58, Tabb 28

Grassfield 69, Atlantic Shores Christian 51

Hampton 67, Bethel 38

Heritage-Newport News 41, Gloucester 37

Highland Springs 85, Atlee 27

Honaker 54, Richlands 46

John R. Lewis 50, Annandale 30

Kellam 47, Bayside 44

King George 46, Washington & Lee 22

Lake Taylor 63, Churchland 56

Lebanon 42, Castlewood 15

Lord Botetourt 59, Cave Spring 36

Magna Vista 51, GW-Danville 19

Marion 65, Northwood 8

Massaponax 64, Mountain View 17

Menchville 73, Woodside 19

Millbrook 59, Harrisonburg 37

Nansemond-Suffolk 45, Norfolk Collegiate 17

New Kent 49, York 24

Norfolk Christian School 58, Arcadia 20

Norview 78, Booker T. Washington 24

Oakton 49, James Wood 34

Oscar Smith 57, Tallwood 27

Poquoson 65, Jamestown 48

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 24

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Green Run 9

Sherando 60, Skyline 23

Smithfield 60, Lafayette 39

Timberlake Christian 45, Temple Christian 42

Twin Springs 48, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

