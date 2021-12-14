Trending:
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 14, 2021 9:31 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 40

Armstrong 62, Hopewell 59

Atlantic Shores Christian 77, Ocean Lakes 50

Auburn 73, Bland County 48

Bethel 52, Hampton 44

Blue Ridge School 63, Carmel 47

Cave Spring 63, Glenvar 55

Clarke County 61, Madison County 53

Colonial Forge 46, Stafford 44

Craig County 45, Bath County 15

Deep Creek 76, Hickory 49

First Colonial 58, Frank Cox 45

Highland-Monterey 44, Eastern Montgomery 28

James River-Buchanan 62, Staunton River 19

John Champe 60, Osbourn 55

Kellam 43, Bayside 32

Lord Botetourt 72, Floyd County 64

Marion 62, Northwood 50

Maury 69, Manor High School 50

Nansemond-Suffolk 74, Portsmouth Christian 48

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Salem 55

Potomac 69, Freedom (W) 57

Pulaski County 61, Christiansburg 57

Richlands 55, Honaker 48

Rye Cove 51, Central – Wise 50

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Green Run 45

Spotswood 72, Meridian High School 43

Western Albemarle 55, Louisa 45

Woodside 46, Menchville 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

