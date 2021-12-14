Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 48, Stuarts Draft 40
Armstrong 62, Hopewell 59
Atlantic Shores Christian 77, Ocean Lakes 50
Auburn 73, Bland County 48
Bethel 52, Hampton 44
Blue Ridge School 63, Carmel 47
Cave Spring 63, Glenvar 55
Clarke County 61, Madison County 53
Colonial Forge 46, Stafford 44
Craig County 45, Bath County 15
Deep Creek 76, Hickory 49
First Colonial 58, Frank Cox 45
Highland-Monterey 44, Eastern Montgomery 28
James River-Buchanan 62, Staunton River 19
John Champe 60, Osbourn 55
Kellam 43, Bayside 32
Lord Botetourt 72, Floyd County 64
Marion 62, Northwood 50
Maury 69, Manor High School 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 74, Portsmouth Christian 48
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Salem 55
Potomac 69, Freedom (W) 57
Pulaski County 61, Christiansburg 57
Richlands 55, Honaker 48
Rye Cove 51, Central – Wise 50
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Green Run 45
Spotswood 72, Meridian High School 43
Western Albemarle 55, Louisa 45
Woodside 46, Menchville 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
