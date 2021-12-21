Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 62, Graham 53

Buffalo Gap 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53

Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47

Lloyd Bird 87, Edison 71

Marion 68, Chilhowie 65

Massaponax 63, Fredericksburg Christian 46

New Kent 60, Goochland 51

Oak Hill Academy 76, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 72

Peninsula Catholic 70, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52

Ridgeview 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57

Rustburg 63, Gretna 50

Skyline 59, Broadway 44

Woodstock Central 49, Clarke County 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Yorktown vs. Annandale, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

