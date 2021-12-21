Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 62, Graham 53
Buffalo Gap 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53
Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47
Lloyd Bird 87, Edison 71
Marion 68, Chilhowie 65
Massaponax 63, Fredericksburg Christian 46
New Kent 60, Goochland 51
Oak Hill Academy 76, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 72
Peninsula Catholic 70, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52
Ridgeview 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 57
Rustburg 63, Gretna 50
Skyline 59, Broadway 44
Woodstock Central 49, Clarke County 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Yorktown vs. Annandale, ccd.
