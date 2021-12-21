Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Graham 43
Fort Chiswell 58, Northwood 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Galax 31
Madison County 57, Mountain View High School 32
Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 30
Powhatan 54, King George 24
Pulaski County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37
R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37
Richlands 61, Grundy 59
Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 42
The Covenant School 22, Western Albemarle 20
Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15
Twin Valley 48, Castlewood 9
Yorktown 55, Annandale 24
