Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Graham 43

Fort Chiswell 58, Northwood 16

George Wythe-Wytheville 47, Galax 31

Madison County 57, Mountain View High School 32

Millbrook 61, Kettle Run 30

Powhatan 54, King George 24

Pulaski County 60, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37

R.E. Lee-Staunton 64, Buffalo Gap 37

Richlands 61, Grundy 59

Strasburg 49, Rappahannock County 42

The Covenant School 22, Western Albemarle 20

Turner Ashby 62, Waynesboro 15

Twin Valley 48, Castlewood 9

Yorktown 55, Annandale 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

